Good Witch season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A baby shower ahead!







As we prepare for Good Witch season 7 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel next week, the first thing we should do is simple: Confirm that there is, in fact, going to be a new episode on May 30! It’s fairly common practice for networks to take Memorial Day Weekend off from new episodes, but clearly the network is confident enough that viewers will flock to the show as they always do.

Story-wise, it does sound like there’s a good reason to check out “The Delivery.” This is an opportunity to have another big celebration (thrown of course by Martha), with the occasion this time being Claire’s baby shower. We’re sure that there will be some delightful moments that take place throughout, but also a little bit of drama. This is, after all, Good Witch! If the show were to do anything else, we’d honestly be surprised.

Below, you can get a few details of what’s coming courtesy of the Good Witch season 7 episode 3 synopsis:

Cassie, Stephanie and Abigail help Martha throw Claire a baby shower, sparking memories of Cassie’s own baby shower.

Just on the basis of reading that alone, you can probably expect a fun, reflective hour of TV with a few unique moments coming up. Sometimes in order to better understand the future, you have to understand the past. Maybe Cassie finds something valuable in there!

Before we go here, just one more reminder that you want to see more magic featuring all of these characters, you have to watch Good Witch live! There are no guarantees that more episodes will be coming, and it’s always best to “save” a show before it actually needs saving. Right now, it appears the series is in a pretty good place.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 3?

How are you feeling about the season so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to score some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

