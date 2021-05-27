Chicago PD season 8 finale: Are Upton, Halstead getting married?







In the closing minutes of Chicago PD season 8, we had a moment that feels like one for the ages — at least if you’re a fan of Upton and Halstead.

Are the two parties getting married? We haven’t seen them walking down the altar yet, but it feels like we’re moving in that direction! The two went through so much helping to find Burgess within this episode, and then the two had to consider their own future. How could they continue to work together while also pursuing a romantic relationship? It feels like being married is a solution they’re happy to pursue! Upton suggested it, and it feels like Jay is more than happy to go along with that.

For those who feel like this is similar to Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods, the simple answer is that it is — yet, at least we got to see more of the romance play out here.

So will we get to see a wedding in season 9? It’s a little too early to have a firm answer to that, but for now, we’re crossing our fingers that the answer is “yes.” This show doesn’t give you a lot of moments to celebrate couples but this could be a great one. Given the goal of the wedding (at least in terms of their workplace relationship), it’s likely to happen sooner rather than later.

Given all of the darkness elsewhere in the finale, it’s nice to have at least one moment of happiness that feels earned. It’s a relief to know that the producers didn’t rush anything between these two characters over the course of their time together. It was earned as you saw them develop a strong, personal bond before eventually moving in this direction.

Do you want to see an Upton – Halstead wedding on Chicago PD season 9?

