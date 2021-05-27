Chicago PD season 9 premiere date hopes over at NBC







Following tonight’s finale, are you interested in learning the Chicago PD season 9 premiere date over at NBC? Is the long-running drama coming back for more?

We have to start here by offering up some reassuring news: We aren’t at the end of the road yet for this part of the One Chicago world. The network has already confirmed that a season 9 is coming — not only that, but there’s a season 10 coming after the fact! That good news has already been confirmed, and so now it’s mostly a question of when the show will be back and some of what the story will be.

Odds are, you will the Chicago PD season 9 arrive on NBC at some point this fall, more than likely in late September — you know, back when the show used to premiere! With the health crisis starting to wrap up, we have more optimism at this point that filming can start up again when it usually does in July. To go along with that, hopefully we’ll also get something close to 22 episodes once more. Production could return to normal, and a formal premiere date should be announced at some point this summer.

So what will be coming over the course of Chicago PD season 9? Addressing the loose ends from season 8 will of course be at the top of the priority list. Beyond just that, though, we’re hoping to have a chance to see another larger plotline similar to what we had with Samantha Miller this time around. Chicago PD used a methodical approach to telling the story of reform in Chicago, and our hope is that they continue to lean into these tough conversations. It makes these fictional officers appear more real, and also ensures that there are consequences for some of their actions out in the field.

