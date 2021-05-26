NCIS stars react to Emily Wickersham’s season 18 finale exit







Last night, the stunning news was revealed: Emily Wickersham is departing NCIS after being a part of it for the past several years. The exit of Ellie Bishop was shocking, both in terms of how it happened and also when it happened.

Did we think it was possible that Bishop would be sticking around for more? Sure, but there were definitely some concerns over the past couple of weeks. How could there not be when you consider some of what you saw? Bishop was changing, and those changes have led to her going off on a shocking deep-cover mission.

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is share some reactions from the rest of the cast to Emily’s goodbye. While they may be happy for her future, they are still going to miss her dearly.

The following comments were left on Emily’s Instagram post saying goodbye to the show:

Diona Reasonover (Kasie) – “Thank you for everything, friend.”

Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) – “So d–n proud of you my friend. Also, I’m gonna miss the hell outta you on set. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Whatever it is, I’ll be there in the front row.”

Maria Bello (Sloane) – “Love You Em!”

Katrina Law also posted three hearts in the comments — the two didn’t get to share a lot of time together onscreen, but it does feel like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Jessica Knight in season 19. With Bishop’s exit, this role is all the more important now.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

