Why did Emily Wickersham leave NCIS, role of Ellie Bishop?







The news that we have here is sad, but unfortunately true: Emily Wickersham is leaving NCIS, and her role of Ellie Bishop. Her departure was an unexpected turn at the end of season 18, and there are so many question marks we’re left to think about. What is she going away to do? How big of a role did Odette play in it? Will she ever come back?

We can’t deliver an answer to all of these just yet, other than that Emily is in fact gone.

In a post on Instagram, the actress made the announcement that she is “hanging the hat and jacket up” after being a part of the show for the past several years. She goes on to thank the cast and CBS for allowing her to have this opportunity. Emily does not go into details as to why she is departing the show, but it does seem as though it’s an amicable end to her run. Often departures are collaborative between an actor and a studio, as a performer may want to move on to do other things. At other points, they can be financial. No matter the reason here, let’s hope that this means the door is still somewhat-open for a return down the road.

What makes Wickersham’s exit all the more painful is knowing that it comes not long after Maria Bello departed the show and her role of Jack Sloane. This suddenly makes Diona Reasonover the longest-tenured female cast member, and it’s not as though she has been there a long period of time! Katrina Law could become a series regular next season, and we do wonder if another performer will be brought in over the summer. Remember that it’s also possible that Mark Harmon will only be part-time, though the details of that are still to be revealed.

Are you saddened by the news that Emily Wickersham is leaving NCIS?

Are you saddened by the news that Emily Wickersham is leaving NCIS?

