NCIS season 19 premiere date hopes: When will it return?







Following tonight’s finale on CBS, are you hoping already for some NCIS season 19 premiere date news? If so, we are happy to help!

The first thing that is worth noting is that there will be an NCIS season 19 on the network — not that this should be that much of a surprise. The next order of business here is making it clear that Mark Harmon will be back as Gibbs! This does not mean that he will be in every episode, but all signs indicate that he does have a role to play in the story.

As you start to think about the NCIS return date, there is one thing clearly worth noting: The fact that the show is moving to Mondays for the first time. After being on for an eternity Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, the show is shifting to make way for an all-FBI lineup on on Tuesdays. That’s a huge risk for CBS to make, but we think clearly they are trying to improve their Monday performance by leaps and bounds.

While there is no official premiere date yet, it’s fair to assume we will see it in either late September or early October. That is what this network has done, after all, for so many years — we know that things were a little bit different when it comes to season 18, but that was due to the virus. There’s probably an interest in them returning to form at this point, given that it’s what they’ve done such a great job at for so many years.

