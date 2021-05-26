Is Emily Wickersham leaving NCIS, role of Ellie Bishop after season 18?







We knew entering the NCIS finale that we were set up for some of the most dramatic stories we’ve seen all season long. After all, Gibbs’ future was on the line!

Not only that, but the same goes for Ellie Bishop. During tonight’s episode, she was identified as a leaker for the NSA, with the super-dramatic twist here being that she was actually guilty of what she’s being accused of doing. It was something that she argued she did for the greater good, and her situation started to mirror Gibbs’ own to a certain degree.

What made this episode so interesting was that it was almost an exercise in who wasn’t compromised. Torres wanted to have Bishop’s back no matter what, so that left newcomer Jessica Knight and then McGee as the only two people willing to be (somewhat) by the book.

The finale tonight was entitled “Rule 91,” and there was a significant meaning to that: “When you decide to walk away, don’t look back.” Bishop followed that, or at least she claimed to follow that. Really, this entire plot was a collaboration between her and Odette, who has been training her for quite some time. Odette was actually the person who planted the documents, and it was all a part of a larger mission.

In a conversation with Torres, she made it clear that she was leaving — not only that, but she didn’t know how long she would be gone. She kissed him, and then that was it. (There was that Gibbs cliffhanger with the boat exploding, but we know Mark Harmon will be back!)

Is Emily Wickersham leaving the show?

Nothing is 100% at present, but we’re certainly worried. The main reason to have hope she’s coming back is that there is no public statement from the show itself –often when someone is for sure leaving, there’s something released shortly after the episode. Hopefully, we will learn something more before season 19 airs.

