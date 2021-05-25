Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? Did Maddie quit her job?







Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 after being a part of the show the past few years? Is Maddie going to be gone for good? There are a few different things to talk through within this article.

The first thing that we should point out is that as of this writing, there is no confirmation that the Ghost Whisperer alum is going to be departing the show. Yet, at around the 35-minute mark of the finale tonight, Maddie made it clear that she wanted to quit her job. She was struggling with being there when she would rather care for her baby, and she was feeling overwhelmed about much of her life in general.

Was there something else going on here? That was something that Maddie was encouraged to pursue, including having some conversations with Chimney. If there was a way for her to keep her job and also feel significantly better, we would certainly welcome that.

For the time being, though, it does appear as though Maddie is done at work. She revealed to Chimney that she DID quit her job and she needs to seek help. He is there to support her at every turn. This is certainly one of the reasons why we want to see Jennifer stay on the show: The Maddie/Chimney relationship is always great to watch.

Based on what we saw tonight, we do think that Hewitt will be staying put and the show will chronicle what she is going through. Eventually, that does leave the door open for her to come back to work eventually, but there is no timetable on that subject. For now, the show has an opportunity to dive into some important subject matter that millions of people go through. It’s an important story for the cast and crew to tell.

