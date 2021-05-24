Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1: Did Eddie die in season 4 finale?







Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, and should you prepare to say goodbye to the Eddie Diaz character after the season 4 finale?

Entering the episode, you had reasons aplenty to be concerned about Eddie’s future. How in the world could you not be? His life was clearly in jeopardy and, given the situation with the sniper, it was not altogether clear that he would be rescued. We knew that losing Eddie would be a big blow, whether it be to Christopher, his fellow firefighters, or of course to us as viewers. We don’t want to see any major character leave this world, especially when we’ve spent so much time investing in them!

If there was one silver lining that we had entering this episode, it was knowing that there was no formal announcement out there suggesting that Eddie was leaving. That was the small bit of hope that we had to cling to … along with the fact that producers may be really desperate to fake us out with some of this stuff right now. It keeps us intrigued, right? (Ironically, this is not the only life-or-death situation in the finale, as Bobby could also find himself in a pretty perilous spot.)

We’ll have more updates as the finale airs later tonight; hopefully, the show is going to give us some good news early on! Why make us linger for the entirety of the hour?

Luckily, the producers did! The moment that Eddie was in the hospital and breathing, we felt MUCH more confident that he would make it through and Guzman would be sticking around. With that being said … how amazing was that moment with Buck and Christopher? It melted our hearts a million times over, and we’re glad that the episode cemented after so many concerns that Ryan isn’t going anywhere.

Do you want to see Eddie survive beyond the 9-1-1 season 4 finale?

