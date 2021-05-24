NCIS season 18 finale sneak peek: Bishop’s in a shootout!







With the NCIS season 18 finale set to arrive on CBS this Tuesday, there are of course several storylines that should pay off! Take, for example, the long-term future of one Jethro Gibbs!

For the sake of this article, we want to focus more on one we’ve become increasingly worried about over time: The state of Ellie Bishop. Something has been going on with her behind-the-scenes for a good while. She’s more aggressive in the field, her demeanor is different, and she also had a conversation with Gibbs that made us wonder if she’s planning to go away for a while. Sure, we know that she and Torres had “the talk” recently about their relationship, but what’s going on with the two of them seems unrelated to everything else in her life.

The sneak peek below from “Rule 91” also gives us a pretty good sense of how much stronger Bishop is in the field after her training from Odette. She asks Torres and McGee to cover her in the midst of a shootout, and she takes advantage of that to take advantage of some bad guys while also sliding across the floor. It’s almost straight out of an action movie!

If you ever needed a reminder that Bishop has changed, this is it — and it makes us all the more intrigued as to where her character could go from here.

What do you want to see happen with Bishop during the NCIS season 18 finale?

