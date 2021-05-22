NCIS season 18 finale photo: What is Jessica Knight’s role?







We are just three days away now from the NCIS season 18 finale, and we’re enjoying diving into every single angle of why ‘Rule 91″ will be great.

There is still one mystery, though, that we haven’t spent that much time on at the moment: Jessica Knight. We saw her first appearance on the show last week and in some ways, that story was wrapped up. NCIS was able to get justice for what happened to the other REACT agents and with that, we wonder what Jessica is still going to be doing around.

Will she find herself a great home with McGee, Bishop, Torres, and the rest of the group? That’s certainly possible. Vance could give her an opportunity to stay put; or, the team could end up being desperate to have her around. Think of it this way: Gibbs still isn’t back with the team and beyond that, we’re worried about Bishop’s future due to all of the info out there about the finale. If Ellie is gone, whether it’s temporary or long-term, there’s a real need for another agent! They may do whatever they can to keep her on board.

Our hope is of course that all of the main characters stay at the office and eventually, Katrina Law’s character is just added to the mix. Given that Maria Bello left earlier in the season, there technically should be room for another cast member. We’ve gotten a small sense already of how she interacts with a few of the agents and we know that there is so much room for this to be expanded upon moving forward.

So ultimately, let’s just see where she fits when “Rule 91” comes on the air this Tuesday.

What do you think Jessica Knight will bring to the NCIS season 18 finale?

