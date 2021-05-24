American Idol 19 finale: Was Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham the winner?







Tonight’s American Idol 19 finale was, to the surprise of no one, a musical showdown — and it came down to Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence.

Earlier on in the finale, Grace Kinstler found herself finishing in third place. We know that she is a talented singer, but we almost wonder if she was hampered by doing so many ballads that have been done a million times over the years.

If you want some more American Idol video coverage right away, be sure to check out our take on Arthur Gunn’s surprising elimination below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

Once these two were revealed to be the final two, it was hard to get past our preconceived notion that Chayce was going to be the winner. That is what we’ve felt for a good while now.

So was Chayce the final winner? In a word, yes! He managed to take home the title — for those of you who are Willie fans, just remember that he’ll have a future regardless. Chayce is the sort of winner we’ve come to expect from this show over the years, and we do at least think that he showed a lot of promise all season long. We just hope that his music after the finale isn’t rushed; that way, he can have time to develop and really show what sort of artist he is capable of being. We do think that’s one of the big problems with this show as a whole.

Ultimately, there is one thing we hope changes for season 20 regardless of the outcome of the finale: More upbeat songs! There were so many ballads and slow songs at the end of the season — we know that people like to show off their voices, but still.

Related – What happened with Arthur Gunn tonight?

What did you think about the American Idol finale tonight?

Do you think that the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







