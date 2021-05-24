American Idol finale: Where was Arthur Gunn for Sheryl Crow duet?







Who would’ve thought we would have such a mystery with Arthur Gunn and the American Idol finale? Where was he?

Going into tonight, it was hyped that the season 18 runner-up / top ten contestant this season was going to be performing with Sheryl Crow. Yet, that didn’t happen — instead, Gunn was replaced with Graham DeFranco at the last minute and it was not clear on the show as to why. Arthur was also not featured in any other performances. The singer has yet to officially comment on his absence, but it’s a bummer to not see him — after all, he’s been one of our favorite contestants for the better part of the past two years.

We know that season 19 was a pretty difficult one for Arthur from start to finish, as his re-entry into the competition drew a lot of backlash. It didn’t have all that much to do with his talent; instead, it was about people unhappy with the twist itself. It didn’t feel like as positive an experience for him, and we understand why given all of the hate he received.

So while Arthur did not appear on American Idol tonight, remember that he did recently release a brand-new single entitled “Save Me Now.” If you haven’t had a chance to hear that yet, all you have to do is take a look at that below! We do think it’s especially worth a listen if you are an Arthur fan.

