Chicago PD season 8 finale spoilers: How far will the team go for Burgess?







The Chicago PD season 8 finale is going to be coming to NBC this coming Wednesday, and we have a good sense of what’s ahead now!

As you saw at the end of this past episode, we saw a situation where Kim Burgess’ life was put in jeopardy. It feels like she’s been taken and for the rest of Intelligence, they’ll do whatever they can in order to save her. We know that they love Burgess and they’ll stop at nothing to make sure that she’s okay. That’s admirable, but at the same time, there are lines they cannot cross as police officers. These lines have been made all the clearer because of the events of this season. The show has taken on police reform like never before, but will protocol still be followed when one of their own is in danger? This looks to be a big theme of Wednesday’s episode.

In speaking on this subject further via TVLine, series star LaRoyce Hawkins notes that Burgess’ crisis “forces us all to have to figure it out and do our best …. [You will see] concepts like reform are challenged. The passion that we have for the job, where our hearts and our minds are, are going to get stretched.”

When you think about where some of these officers’ heads are at, it sets the stage for a finale where almost anything could happen. Are we optimistic that Kim will survive? Sure, but that doesn’t mean this is a finale devoid of consequences. There is still a chance that another character could be punished for their actions in the field — or, maybe some other lives are put in danger before this story comes to a close.

Because Chicago PD has been renewed for a long time now, you have to think that all possibilities are currently still on the table! Prepare yourself accordingly.

Related – Check out some other news on Chicago PD, including details on the Burgess situation

What do you think is going to happen on the Chicago PD season 8 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







