Chicago PD season 8 finale photo: Is Kim Burgess still alive?







As you prepare yourself for the Chicago PD season 8 finale airing on NBC, there are of course many things to wonder. What’s one of the big ones? It’s has to be tied to Kim Burgess’ fate.

Based on the closing minutes of this past episode, Marina Squerciati’s character is in a terrible spot. It’s not clear if she’s going to make it through the finale still breathing, but we can at least tell you this: She’s not dead yet. The photo below is one of the newly-released images from this episode courtesy of NBC, and you can see in here just how bad of shape Burgess is in. Her face is bleeding, she is wearing handcuffs, and it looks like she is pleading for her life!

Will Burgess make it through? We tend to be optimistic for a couple of different reasons. Take, for example, how beloved she is by the fan base — also, if they were going to kill Kim, wouldn’t they have just done it at the end of this past episode? Why get our hopes up at this point? We’re at a critical point in her story, as well, one where she is taking in Makayla and potentially getting ready for a future with Ruzek. (Well, we’re at least hoping for the latter.)

Despite our hopes, we recognize that nothing is safe or stable within the world of Chicago PD. It wasn’t all that long ago that the writers killed off the character of Olinsky, and we also still remember what Chicago Fire did in the past with both Shay and also Otis. Sometimes, they kill off characters to prove that nobody is safe … but we already know that with Chicago PD. We’re not altogether sure that killing off Burgess will prove anything at this point.

Remember that this finale is airing Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC, and that there is already a Chicago PD season 9 on the way.

