Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams on Jackson, April spin-off idea







Could there ever be a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off themed around Jackson and April? We know there is a demand for it among many fans! The two have a fantastic rapport and relationship, and the writers certainly set up Jesse Williams’ exit in a way that it is possible. He, April, and even Koracick are all off to Boston to run the foundation, where Jackson can oversee real change and work to shake up the entire health-care system.

We can already picture to some degree what this spin-off would look like — and yet, there’s no guarantee it ever happens. It hasn’t even been formally discussed!

In a new interview with TVLine Williams was asked about the idea of doing this and based on the quote below, he’s not 100% saying no:

We’ll see. I’m not entirely sure. There is certainly a part of me that is compelled to go out into the wilderness as well [as Jackson] and do something different and new, so I’m very excited to do that. That said, I’m really proud of the work and the character I’ve created here in this world, and I get [fans’ interest]. That would be a [really] interesting and meaty spinoff with incredibly talented actors in a world that I don’t see reflected in television as far as equity in medicine and the actual role that the medical community plays in impacting our livelihoods, so there is something there. I don’t begrudge it. So we’ll see. We’ll see.

In the end, we don’t think a spin-off is happening in the immediate future — but in a year or two, who knows? We at least appreciate that Jesse is keeping his mind open to the idea. For now, though, he has some other projects lined up and for Grey’s itself, the show must go on.

Do you endorse a Jackson – April Grey’s Anatomy spin-off?

