Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16: Will Meredith return to work?







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16 is coming to ABC next week, and for Meredith Grey, we’ve already got one big question. Is the character ever going to be back at work? She was just released from the hospital, so we know that she’s further along on her road to recovery.

In the promo below, you can see Bailey desperately doing what she can to check on Meredith. She knows that there is a major shortage of surgeons at the moment and with that, she of course wants to figure out if Ellen Pompeo’s character can be one of them. Remember that she already allowed Jo to switch, even though the timing wasn’t exactly perfect for it.

Did you watch our most-recent Grey’s Anatomy video review yet? If not, we suggest that you check out some of the latest below! After you take a look at that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates — we’ll have more throughout the rest of the season.

This is where Meredith has to hand over a little bit of unfortunate news to Chandra Wilson’s character — regardless of whether or not she wants to come back, she also recognizes that she may not be able to! Coming back isn’t so easy as just getting some rest. The battle Meredith had with the virus was intensive and extreme. Being a surgeon requires a great deal of focus, plus the ability to stand for a long period of time. It’s physically and mental grueling and odds are, you’ve heard of “brain fog” and other long-lasting symptoms even from people who recover. Meredith’s being realistic here in saying that her future is very-much unclear.

Do we want to see Dr. Grey doing some of what she does best again? Absolutely, but if she were to magically come back, there’s no doubt it would be unrealistic.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and what’s ahead

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16?

Do you think that Meredith is going to return to work this season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







