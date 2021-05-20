Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16, the ABC show has quite the significant task: Setting up the finale. This is an episode entitled “I’m Still Standing,” and maybe we can get a better sense of what’s happening with Meredith! If nothing else, we know that this is going to be a big Amelia episode.

Ultimately, much of this season has consisted of a few specific things: The health crisis, Meredith at the beach, and now Jackson’s goodbye. These are the arcs that people will remember and at times, other elements of the show are getting lost in the shuffle a little. Maybe this will be the hour that fixes this.

Below, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

“I’m Still Standing” – Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna’s legal guardian on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do wonder if Jo is being set up with a big story with Luna for next season — we do at least know that there are more episodes coming! The same goes with the possibility of a Jo/Hayes pairing, which we find intriguing mostly because it’s been building so organically.

As for Meredith, we want her focus to be mostly on her family for the remainder of the season. We’re sure she will be doing something related to the hospital this season, but it’s hardly to really imagine her going back to work in the same way that she did in the past.

