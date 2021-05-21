Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15: How did Jackson Avery leave?







Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15 said goodbye to Jackson Avery, and we knew full well that we’d get emotional watching it. How can you not?

In so many ways, this episode was a long goodbye to this character. There were no elements of surprise with Jackson, but that’s mostly because his exit was already mapped out. We knew that he was heading off to Boston to run the Catherine Fox foundation and with that, he just needed to say his goodbyes.

To go along with Jackson’s exit, the other big event tonight was having Meredith Grey leave the hospital for the first time since her diagnosis. The idea here was to wheel her out to cheers and applause, which has been the case for a lot of survivors at the hospital. Instead, she had Jackson wheel her out through another exit, where he then proceeded to drive her home. Wasn’t that fun?

We do think so much of this episode was a celebration of the relationship between Meredith and Jackson’s bond, which is something we really appreciate. She hasn’t had any time with the other series regulars this time around, and this was a much-needed reminder of what made the two of them great.

After Jackson dropped Meredith off, she then got to be home and around her family for the first time — obviously, this was a touching and much-needed moment. Jackson’s final moment in the episode was with Koracick, one where he made a shocking announcement: He wanted to go with him. We learned during the episode that Greg Germann was leaving the show, and now we’ve learned how that is happening. Jackson’s going to have a little more help running the foundation.

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 15?

