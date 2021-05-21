Greg Germann leaving Grey’s Anatomy as regular; Tom Koracick will return







As it turns out, Jesse Williams is not the only Grey’s Anatomy series regular leaving the show tonight — Greg Germann is, as well.

According to a report from Deadline, tonight marks the final episode for the Tom Koracick actor as a series regular. He’s held that title for the past two years, but played a recurring role before that. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall here for a while — other than battling the virus, he really hasn’t had that much to do on the show this season.

In a new statement to the aforementioned website, here is what showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say:

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years … We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”

Ultimately, this is evidence that we’re not 100% done with this character as of yet — which is great mostly in that we think there are more stories to tell with him at some point. Here is what Germann also had to say on the subject of his exit:

“To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege. A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!”

Koracick will be missed on the show for his sly humor, but also the tremendous heart he had buried underneath. We’ve always rooted for his happiness, even if the Teddy story had its low moments.

What do you think about Greg Germann leaving Grey’s Anatomy so close to the end of the season?

