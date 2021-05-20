Call Your Mother season 2 hopes: Why was it canceled?







Tonight marks the end of the road for Call Your Mother — unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a season 2 is going to be coming on ABC.

Of course, this does lead into the next question that a lot of people out there may be wondering: Why? How come we aren’t getting more of the comedy? Despite having a notable lead in Kyra Sedgwick, the show just couldn’t find a way to get the audience necessary to continue. The first season averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which put it on the low end of many of the network’s comedies. With this being just the first season, you would have likely seen the numbers fall more for a potential season 2. We’re sure that this was on the network’s mind as they were making this decision.

The other thing that likely hurt Call Your Mother was simply the premise itself. Odds are, the folks at ABC were well aware of how there are so many other family comedies on television. Because of that, it’s hard for a show like this to stand out from the crowd. It premiered so late in the season that it also didn’t show that they had a tremendous amount of faith in it.

In theory, it is possible that another network could sweep in and make a Call Your Mother season 2 happen — but personally, we wouldn’t count on it. There just aren’t a lot of ways where we envision something like that going down with the ratings that it had during season 1. There also hasn’t been enough of a passionate movement after the fact to get someone else to pick it up. Unfortunately, cancellations are just a part of the business and the vast majority of the shows to get axed don’t end up continuing for another go.

To see when another ABC show in The Conners could return, be sure to visit the link here.

Are you sad that there is no Call Your Mother season 2 happening on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







