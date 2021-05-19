The Conners season 4 premiere date hopes: When will it return?







If you want to know The Conners season 4 premiere date following the events of tonight’s episode, rest assured you’re not alone! We know that this series is a great source of comfort for many people out there, and it’s for an abundance of reasons. It’s funny, but at the same time it captures a part of American working-class life that you don’t always have a clear picture of elsewhere.

Now, it goes without saying that there is another season of The Conners on the way, given that this is one of ABC’s top-rated comedies. Even if it’s not generating anywhere near what it was during the first season, there is a dedicated audience here and we don’t get the sense that many of them are going to navigate away now. Ultimately, we just think that this is one of those shows that will likely last however long the cast and crew want it to.

Today, the network confirmed that season 4 is going to retain its Wednesday-night timeslot, which will allow it to remain an anchor for at least a good while moving forward. They can use the show to promote just about everything around it!

Trying to figure out an exact premiere date, though, is a little bit more of a challenge. You probably will not hear anything definite until we get further along in the summer, but our hope is that we’ll be able to see John Goodman and the rest of the cast back in late September/early October. The goal is for networks to get their schedules back to normal after the health crisis ravaged them — that means that The Conners will likely go back into production a couple of months before they start airing, and they could even have live audiences in attendance for a number of their tapings. Fingers crossed!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4?

