





Is Katheryn Winnick leaving Big Sky? How worried should we be for Jenny after she got shot close to the end of the episode?

Here’s the thing: We’re very worried. Technically, we’re also very worried for Cassie — we just haven’t seen her in a position as dire. We know that there’s a season 2 renewal, and with that, we’d like to think that the writers would want one or both of their leads to stick around.

However, at the same time we’re aware that this is exactly what they would like for us to think. This is a show fully reliant on big twists, and more will be coming when the show returns.

Of course, don’t expect anyone to confirm or deny anything on Jenny’s fate over the next few months. We know it’s going to be a long wait, and there’s one thing you should know in the meantime: The producers are well-aware that they brought Rick Legarski back after he was shot. Would they really do the same thing here again? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a post-finale interview, here is what EP Elwood Reid had to say about that:

That was something that came up in the writers’ room, which is: You shot a major character in the head and the next week he was up and running. Not up and running [forever], but he was back. It’s pretty bad for her. And it’s also pretty bad for Cassie because she’s chasing after some pretty bad guys, including Ronald. We don’t know who this mysterious group is that broke him out. Both women are in jeopardy. Nobody’s off limits; everybody’s fair game. We’re going to go that way right to the end of the show — ride or die with that ethos.

For now, there is no official word that Winnick is leaving — we’ll have to at least cling to that for a time. We think the show is at its best when Jenny and Cassie are working together and hopefully, we’ll get back to that before long.

Do you think Jenny (and Katheryn Winnick) will return for Big Sky season 2?

