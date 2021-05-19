Big Sky season 2 premiere date hopes: When will it return?







After tonight’s finale, obviously you will be begging for the Big Sky season 2 premiere date. How in the world could you not be? This is a show all about shocking you and then, somehow, finding a way to shock you all over again. We should become numb to all of it but in the end, we’re really not.

The good news obviously is that there will be another batch of episodes coming! Given that Big Sky was one of the biggest new shows of the season, we obviously are not shocked that it’s going to be back. The ratings have slipped a little bit for the second part of this season, but it feels like ABC already has a plan to turn some of that around — airing it after Grey’s Anatomy!

This week, the network revealed the fall schedule for the first time and within that, they announced that the drama is airing Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is no word on a precise premiere date as of yet, but we would bet on it being either in late September or early October. It could be a little later than some of ABC’s programming if Grey’s ends up doing a two-hour premiere.

Will production start earlier this year than in the heart of the health crisis? Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but it’s likely. With vaccines more widespread, we do think that networks would like to get their shows back to normal, or at least as close to normal as humanly possible. For a show like Big Sky, it’s never really had an opportunity to know what normal is, but with a great cast and some sharp, twisted writing, we’re sure that season 2 will have some great stuff up its sleeve.

Expect more news on season 2, including a precise premiere date, at some point over the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates about Big Sky and the road ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







