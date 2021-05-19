





Kudos to the writers of New Amsterdam for finding a way, once more, to throw our hearts into the nearest ravine. There was a lot of hype entering season 3 episode 12 that there’d be one emotional shock after the next, and the story did not disappoint.

How did things start? Think in terms of a ceiling collapse in the hospital. This led into a chemical spill, and that led to Max Goodwin taking an enormous risk to save everyone else from contamination. In doing so, however, he could have killed himself. We know that he did cause himself significant vision loss, and the question that spawned from this is whether or not it would be permanent.

Before we even try to figure out an answer to that question, can we just say how heartbreaking that scene was where Helen tried to clean Max in the tank? It was another reminder of how much she cares for him, even if the words are not explicitly said.

Max did regain his vision, and after the fact he expressed his gratitude to Helen for what she did for him. Beyond just that, he used his words and made it clear how much she mattered to him. We wondered instantly where that scene was going to go. We do legitimately think that they were going to kiss — at least before that phone call came in about Luna. We’re setting the stage for something here, no?

Unfortunately for Max, he now finds himself in a position where a custody battle is now going to command his attention. Georgia’s parents have filed for it, knowing that Max lives a very dangerous, busy life — one that includes him putting others before himself. This is a long and difficult road ahead for him, and it could be a painful one for Luna’s long-term future.

Related – Check out when New Amsterdam will be coming back with new episodes

What did you think about the events of New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to let us know right away! After you do that, remember to keep coming back — we’ve got all sorts of other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







