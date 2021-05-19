New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13 return date: Last before finale!







Are you curious to learn the New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13 following the events of tonight’s new episode? Let’s just say that you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it…

Alas, there is no new installment airing on Tuesday, May 25 following the This Is Us season 5 finale. Instead, you’ll be waiting until June 1 to see “Fight Time,” the penultimate episode of the season. June 8 will be when the big finale airs — alas, we’re only going to be getting 14 episodes this season. We know that’s far shorter than usual, but in all honesty, we’re grateful just to be having new episodes at all in this climate. Kudos to the cast and crew for going to work in this difficult time.

Below, we’ve got the New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead…

06/01/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Sharpe offers help to a reluctant Mina. Max is faced with a tough decision about Luna. Bloom and Casey treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret. Iggy finds himself in a very dangerous predicament. Reynolds treats a young heart transplant patient with astonishing symptoms. TV-14

It goes without saying that this is going to be an emotional episode for all of these characters. It has to be. Think about where they are in the season right now, and also what they’ve been going through. They’ve dealt with a global health crisis and for Max, he’s had to deal with significant family drama at a distance. The decision that he makes with Luna could impact almost the entirety of his future — we just hope that he’s ready for it when the dust settles.

Given that New Amsterdam already has a season 4 renewal, that’s at least one less thing for you to worry about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while in order to see it?

