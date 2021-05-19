NCIS season 18: Is Bishop leaving? Should we be worried?







As we look at tonight’s NCIS season 18 episode, we’re starting to have a strange pit in our stomach: Is Bishop leaving the team? Or, at the very least, is she going away for a while? There are a few pieces of evidence we’re starting to look at here…

First and foremost, consider Bishop’s “trip” to Bulgaria that she has talked about. Is that really all that it seems? It’s a totally random place for her to travel, and there are theories already about a secret mission she may embark on. We wonder, personally, if it could also tie back to the training she got from Odette.

Another component to the mystery came tonight in the form of the Bishop – Gibbs conversation, one where it seemed like both of them were contemplating their present and future. Bishop asked repeatedly if it was “worth it” for Gibbs to make the decision that he did with his suspension — it makes us wonder if she’s contemplating a bold move of her own! That’s without even referencing the promo for the finale, one that makes it seem like Bishop’s past could come back to play a shocking role in the present.

Finally, consider this: A recent comment that Bishop is acting differently around the remainder of the team.

There’s nothing out there suggesting that Emily Wickersham is leaving NCIS, so maybe that should serve as a comfort. Yet, at this point we have to prepare for some sort of epic Bishop twist before the season ends — it’d be an epic trick by the writers since so much of our focus is on Gibbs!

