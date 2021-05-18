NCIS season 18 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Mark Harmon, Gibbs’ future







Next week on NCIS season 18 episode 16, we’re going to have an epic finale entitled “Rule 91.” It’s obviously going to be important for many characters, but most of all for Mark Harmon as Jethro Gibbs.

Will he rejoin the team? Is Harmon switching to part-time status? We’ve heard many questions over the past month, but this could be when some of them are answers. There have been a lot of teases already about this episode, with it being both a game-changer and also one that could surprise fans. It’s the final episode for Pam Dawber (at least of the four episode she signed on to do), and it could also be one with a major surprise for Bishop that traces back to her past.

For a few more details about what you can expect, be sure to read the full synopsis below:

“Rule 91” – While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

We’ll go ahead and say we’re expecting some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all of this, and with that in mind, we’re pretty thrilled to know already that a season 19 renewal is coming. It at least takes that anxiety and throws it out the window. Now, we can just be worried about everything else!

