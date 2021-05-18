Grey’s Anatomy season 18, The Bachelorette on ABC fall schedule







This morning ABC revealed the full fall schedule for the 2021-22 season, and rest assured, there’s a lot of great programming ahead! If you love Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelorette, The Rookie, and so many other shows, you’ll be happy to know that they are all still there.

Below, you can check out with our thoughts everything that the network is planning — just remember that all times listed are Eastern.

Mondays

8:00 – Dancing with the Stars

10:00 – The Good Doctor season 5

Tuesdays

8:00 – The Bachelorette (starring Michelle Young — Katie Thurston’s season premieres this summer)

10:00 – Queens (new series)

Wednesdays

8:00 – The Goldbergs

8:30 – The Wonder Years (new series, a reimagining of the classic comedy)

9:00 – The Conners

9:30 – Home Economics

10:00 – A Million Little Things

Thursdays

8:00 – Station 19

9:00 – Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 – Big Sky

(The move of Big Sky to Thursdays is the most notable of any on the ABC fall schedule — it could help the show get a ratings surge, and it’s a reminder that the network has some faith in it.)

Fridays

8:00 – Shark Tank

10:00 – 20/20

Sundays

7:00 – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9:00 – Supermarket Sweep

10:00 – The Rookie

Overall…

We don’t think that there’s anything on this schedule that comes as too big of a shock — our main frustration with the network is that they could have kept Rebel around, or at least gave it more of a chance instead of canceling it halfway through its first season.

If you are looking for more in the way of specific premiere dates, we will have those a little bit later this summer. We imagine that ABC would like to start things off at some point in late September.

