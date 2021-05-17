Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale spoilers: Is Meredith taking a new role?







The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale is poised to come your way on Thursday, June 3, and it certainly seems like change could be coming! Not only that, but there’s also a little bit of romance in the air.

This upcoming episode (entitled “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”) is going to bring you a Maggie – Winston wedding that we are extremely excited about. Beyond just that, though, it looks like Meredith could be making a career change while Jo is deciding on something that could alter the course of the rest of her life.

Below, the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale synopsis offers up a good bit more information all about what you can expect:

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision on the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Meredith part of the story for now remains the most ambiguous to us, mostly because there are so many questions that we don’t have an answer to as of yet. She’s barely been awake this season! It’s hard to know how her time on the “beach” has changed her outlook on life. We at least know that Ellen Pompeo is coming back for the already-announced season 18, so at least you don’t have to worry about whether or not she’s going to be departing the show for the rest of the year.

