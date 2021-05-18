





Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, and is Eddie Diaz really dead? The closing minutes of tonight’s episode are DEFINITELY a cause for concern.

From where we stood as a viewer, it was pretty clear that the character was either dead or close to it. He was shot and because of the active-shooter situation, it’s hard to imagine anyone rushing in to save him. This is obviously the way that the producers wanted you to feel exiting this episode — that all hope is lost. Eddie has a lot to live for, though, and there are obviously a number of characters who care about him dearly. What we are trying to say is that when the dust settles, there may still be a way for a miracle to happen.

Speaking about reading the script for tonight for the first time to TVLine, here is some of what actor Peter Krause had to say:

“I was really surprised. When the script came out at work, everyone was looking at each other speechless, wondering what was going on and what was going to happen. There are a lot of shootings in this country, and I can guarantee you that Tim Minear will handle this in the finale in the sensitive way that he does.”

So basically, everyone was shocked by this from the start.

For the time being, there is no confirmation that Guzman is leaving the show, so that will have to be what we all cling to between now and when the finale airs next week. There’s no stalling on this reveal moving forward; the writers will have to confirm quickly Eddie’s fate, before then getting into how to stop the sniper and how this entire active-shooter scenario could flip the world of these characters inside-out.

