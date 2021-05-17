9-1-1 season 4 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: The shocking aftermath







Next week on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 14, the epic season finale will be here! Through “Survivors,” you can go ahead and expect high stakes — that is what happens when there is a sniper on the loose and characters’ lives are on the line.

C’mon … did you really think that 9-1-1 was going to go quietly into the night this season? That’s not the sort of thing that this show does! The writers likely assumed that a season 5 renewal was going to happen as they were writing this, so we’re more than expecting some sort of big cliffhanger in the closing minutes. That way, it gives you something discuss for however long the hiatus lasts.

Below, we have the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 14 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

In the aftermath of the shooting, Athena and the 118 are on high alert when a sniper is targeting members of the LAFD. Meanwhile, Maddie makes a life decision in the all-new “Survivors” season finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-414) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Whatever Maddie’s “life decision” is, let’s just hope that it’s something that does not involve Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving the show. Haven’t we gone through enough with Connie Britton? Our hope is that somehow, everyone makes it out of this finale still in one piece — though 9-1-1 is certainly the sort of show that frequently leaves us worried. The writers likely want this to be like the real world, where firefighters, call-center employees, and police officers don’t always stay in their post. Some of them are lifers, but there are a few others who end up moving on to do other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 9-1-1 season 4 finale?

Is there any one character that you’re worried about? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







