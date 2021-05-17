The Resident renewed for season 5, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star coming back







There’s some wonderful news coming all across the board at Fox today — after all, The Resident, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Lone Star are all coming back!

None of these renewals are considered to be a surprise — the 9-1-1 franchise is the best thing that the network has going in the scripted department. Meanwhile, the cancellation of Prodigal Son earlier this month made it all the more certain that The Resident will be coming back. Fox isn’t going to be a network to cancel a full lineup of programming all at once.

One of the things that Fox does still need to figure out is how to get the next big hit — that’s one of the things that they’ve struggled with over the past year. None of their brand-new products made much of a splash, even if new comedy Call Me Kat did just enough to earn a season 2 renewal.

If you did miss the news earlier today, there is one major thing that is different about The Resident season 5 — no Morris Chestnut seemingly as a series regular. The actor has signed on to a new project at the network, and it’s one that could reduce him to recurring status here. The fact that he’s returning to Chastain at all is some sort of a victory, though, given that there are plenty of other actors out there who would probably not do something similar.

Hopefully, we’ll get more news in terms of specific premiere dates this summer — for now, know that both 9-1-1 and The Resident are going to be premiering this fall. Meanwhile, the plan right now is for 9-1-1: Lone Star to air at some point in midseason.

