Is Morris Chestnut leaving The Resident for new gig at Fox?







Is Morris Chestnut leaving The Resident after two seasons playing Dr. Barrett Cain? Based on current evidence, it’s fair to wonder.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Rosewood alum has been tapped to co-star alongside Yaya DaCosta on the upcoming Fox series Our Kind of People. The site notes that this is not an indicator that The Resident is ending; it is likely to be renewed over the course of this week.

What’s also nice to hear is that this new gig does not mean that Chestnut is 100% done with the medical drama, either. While he has met his contractual obligations as a series regular on The Resident, the plan is for him to still turn up here and there as Cain. We can’t imagine it being an every-episode thing, but even a few assorted updates would be great. A lot of it could depend on how many episodes Our Kind of People is ordered for, since that will give him flexibility to do some other things.

As for how it’s possible for him to juggle multiple shows like this, give most of the credit to both of them being on Fox. This sort of synergy enables him to be a little bit more flexible than he would be otherwise; if he has value to both shows, they can find a way to make it work. (Ironically, Rosewood also aired on Fox — is there a star more attached to a network than Morris Chestnut is this one at the moment?)

The final episode of The Resident season 4 airs this week — be prepared for a lot of drama in there! If you want to hear a little bit more about it, you can do so by heading over to the link here.

What did you think about Morris Chestnut’s new gig on Fox?

Are you glad that he seems to be sticking around The Resident, as well? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates there that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







