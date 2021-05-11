The Resident season 4 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: Conrad, Nic’s big day!







Next week on The Resident season 4 episode 14, the moment is here that so many have been waiting: Conrad and Nic’s baby! We’ve seen them struggle to get here, especially when Nic was attacked and her and the baby’s lives were on the line.

Because of all the pain of the past, we can only hope that the future is a little more promising. The title for the season 4 finale is fittingly ‘Past, Present, Future,” and we imagine it being a nice culmination of this virus-shortened story. There will be highs, there will be lows, and more than likely there will be a cliffhanger! While there is no guarantee at the moment that Matt Czuchry series will be renewed for another batch of episodes, we remain hopeful and will likely continue to feel that way for a while.

If you’re interested in getting a few more details now on the subject of what’s to come, we suggest that you check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

The wait is over as Conrad and Nic welcome the arrival of their baby girl. Meanwhile, Raptor’s life begins to fall apart and he is forced to turn to Cain for help. Also, Devon and Bell work together on a complicated surgery that may allow them to save multiple lives. Then, Kit tries to deal with the moral repercussions of financially saving Chastain in the all-new “Past, Present, Future” season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-414) (TV-14 L, V)

When it comes to AJ’s desperate state, we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked — Mina leaving is a hard blow for a guy like that and now, he has to figure out what his new focus is. Sure, we know that he’s one of the most brilliant surgeons out there, but will that be enough? There’s a huge hole in he is likely desperate to fill in any way possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







