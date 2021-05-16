NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 video: How Joelle returns







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 is coming your way tonight! There is a lot of big stuff arriving in a matter of hours, and that includes the return of Joelle to the field!

Given everything that happened to her a little bit earlier this season, we’ll be the first to admit we’re a little bit shocked to see her back so soon! Yet, we’re hardly upset about it — she’s got such a history with the team and beyond just that, there’s a particularly important reason why she’s present.

In the sneak peek below from Sunday’s “Through the Looking Glass,” you can get a reasonably good sense of some of what’s coming. Here, Joelle shows up after a Naval Intelligence Officer is tortured and murdered. What’s her message? That many other CIA operatives are being killed in the same fashion. She loops them in on what’s happening, but at the same time makes it clear that she is the one running point here. Sam and Callen will have to answer to her.

With tonight’s episode being the penultimate one of the season, we are glad that so many familiar faces are turning up. In addition to Elizabeth Bogush coming back as this character, you are also going to have a chance to see more of Gerald McRaney as Kilbride and then also Frank Military as David Kessler. The latter is of course the most imposing of the three, given his obsession with Kensi and the potential that he has to light metaphorical (and possibly) literal fires all over Los Angeles.

Will some stories here continue in the finale? We would expect so on some level, though it’s also possible a few could transfer over into season 13. Isn’t it comforting to know already that the series is coming back for more? Personally, we tend to think so.

