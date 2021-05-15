NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 video: Is Kessler really back?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 tomorrow, it’s clear that there are major reasons for Kensi to freak out. The same goes for Deeks. If we were one of them, we’d want to run through a brick wall at the mere mention of David Kessler’s name. The man is sadistic, obsessed, and also incredibly dangerous.

He also happens to be the subject of the latest sneak peek below released by CBS.

In this preview, you can see Kensi, Deeks, Fatima, Sam, and Callen all work to unravel a new postcard that Kessler sent to Daniela Ruah’s character. He is seemingly standing in front of the famed Santa Monica Pier with an ominous message attached about life being “too short.” Is this a treat? Maybe, but it’s not explicit enough for him to be arrested again.

What makes this entire situation so problematic is that pardon that Kessler received — he’s technically a free man. He may be in the wind, but he’s not necessarily on the lam. He can’t be arrested unless there is proof that he’s violated the law again, which is why he’s so careful in his wording here. The best thing that the NCIS team can do here is stand guard and wait and see if he strikes again. They also have to see if he’s actually in Los Angeles, as that is also not altogether clear at the moment. That postcard could easily be a composite, and something that he put together for the explicit purpose of freaking Kensi out.

In the end, it remains to be seen if this entire storyline is resolved in this episode or not. Because we know that the show is coming back for a season 13, there is a little less pressure for the writers to put a bow on every single story. We’ll see what they come up with.

