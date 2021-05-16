NCIS season 18 episode 15 video: Jessica Knight meets Bishop, Torres







Tuesday night’s NCIS season 18 episode 15 is going to bring a lot to the table, and at the forefront of that is Jessica Knight.

So who is this? Katrina Law’s character is an NCIS REACT agent who barely survived an explosion — one that just so happened to take the lives of all of her colleagues. As you would imagine, revenge is going to be on her mind more so than anything else — even over taking care of her own physical well-being.

The sneak peek below serves as a worthy introduction to the Jessica character as Bishop and Torres try to question her from within her hospital room. However, they are wildly unsuccessful at first for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, Knight wants to catch those responsible. She also wants to get out of there before the doctors and nurses can check in on her. Unfortunately for her, she’s not able to bolt in time … which gives the agents a chance to question her a little bit more.

We know that eventually, Law’s character will work directly with the team in an effort to get answers for the blast. She could end up being a part of the group full-time depending on what the writers decide. She does have an element reminiscent of many great NCIS characters — she’s headstrong and with that, she will do whatever she can to try and get her way. It’d also give the show another person to take part in action sequences.

What excites you the most about NCIS season 18 episode 15 at the moment?

