NCIS season 18 episode 15 sneak peek: An SOS signal!







NCIS season 18 episode 15 is poised to air on CBS this coming Tuesday, and the team definitely has their work cut out for them. Based on the sneak peek below, Bishop, Torres, and McGee are forced to comb through one of the most somber crime scenes imaginable.

In “Blown Away,” members of an NCIS REACT squad are killed as a result of a devastating explosion, and through at least some of this episode we have to imagine that the team will be trying to figure out what happens. They could also be working with one of the survivors of said blast in Jessica Knight, and that is where the sneak peek below comes into play.

In this video, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, and Wilmer Valderrama’s characters hear a tapping as they try to piece their way through the wreckage. As it turns out, this just so happens to be Morse Code! They want to find whoever is in need and eventually, we have to assume that they do. Katrina Law’s character of Knight could become a full-time part of the team later on down the road, so we have to imagine that she forms a close bond with the DC office almost right away.

Let’s also face it that NCIS itself is a little short-staffed these days — there is still no word on if Gibbs is coming back, and that’s without noting the departure of Sloane earlier this season. (We know that she wasn’t in the field, but still.) Technically, the team never formally replaced Clayton Reeves, either!

