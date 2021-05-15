Halston season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s premiere, can you expect a Halston season 2 renewal over at Netflix? Or, are these episodes it for the Ewan McGregor series?

We don’t want to stall when it comes to handing down the important news, so let’s just get it out of the way now: There are no plans for there to be a Halston season 2. Why is that? It’s rather simple: This was planned as a limited series from the start! Executive producer Ryan Murphy is trying to use his deal at Netflix in order to tell memorable, singular stories that aren’t quite told anywhere else. Ultimately, we get why he wanted to tell this one. It’s a true-life tale of an iconic fashion designer’s rise and fall, and we think that Ewan relished the opportunity to be in these shows.

Ultimately, there is only one season here because that is all Netflix actually needed. They didn’t want to just extend outward this show beyond its natural shelf-life. It matters a lot for shows to have a specific beginning, middle, and end, and that is especially the case here when adapting a true story. You can’t just start making up a part of someone’s life when it isn’t naturally there. The best course of action instead is just trying to find a way to tell some other stories.

With the amount of creative leeway that Murphy has over at Netflix, it goes without saying that we’ll be able to see some other projects from him in due time. All he has to do is find some other stories he is interested in and assemble the right cast. He’s certainly got a great stable of people he’s worked with before, and we get a good sense that many of them would love to dive into a project or two with him again down the road.

