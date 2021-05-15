The Underground Railroad season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?







Following its big launch today on Amazon Prime, can you expect The Underground Railroad season 2 happen down the road? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? We do have a few things to break down within this piece.

First and foremost, though, we have to hand down the unfortunate news for those looking for more in this world: This is a limited series. Heck, it is even billed as that in the photo above! The show comes from the incredibly mind of Barry Jenkins, and there was a lot of time and effort put into making this story as fantastic as possible.

Sometimes, stories are just better when there is a definite beginning, middle, and end, and that was probably a part of the creative process here. Because we are talking about history here, you don’t want to go into this not knowing whether or not the full story will be told. We appreciate Amazon giving the team enough episodes from the jump here to create the story that they wanted.

Rather than hope for another season of The Underground Railroad, the better objective here could be finding a way to use some of the same cast and producers on another project down the road. The limited-series format is becoming all the more viable, especially in this pandemic era. These are immersive stories that don’t have to be watched all at once, but also don’t stretch on indefinitely. We imagine more and more big-name directors flocking to them over time, especially when there are important subject matters like this one out there.

Hopefully, these episodes end up being an enormous success story for Amazon — over the years, they’ve done a good job of diversifying their portfolio and giving viewers good shows across a number of different genres. Once we hear more about future projects involving Barry Jenkins, we’ll be sure to let you know.

What sort of Amazon Prime limited series do you want to see?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

