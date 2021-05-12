Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, May 12?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD after the fact? There are a lot of things to get to here!

Of course, we have to kick things off by noting that this has been QUITE the eventful day for One Chicago as a franchise already. Just remember the news that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta have been confirmed to leave Med at the end of this season. You can read more about that over at the link here, and these exits do cast a long shadow for the remainder of the season. We’ll be watching Med closely to see how these exits are set up through the remaining three episodes … and that includes tonight! All of the franchise will be on the air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there are important stories taking place across all three shows. With the finales just a couple of weeks away, this is a time where building up momentum is essential.

If you are curious in getting a few more details now on what lies ahead, why not go ahead and check out synopses for all three shows below?

Chicago Med, “A Red Pill, a Blue Pill” – 05/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them. Natalie, whose mom’s health takes another decline, tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “What Comes Next” – 05/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A fire breaks out at a pet food factory and Casey and Severide help the owner, Pete, get to the bottom of it. The annual garage sale takes place at 51 and everyone is on edge. TV-14

We should mention that here, we are very curious to see how Casey responds to the revelation that Brett is most-likely in love with him. Is this where he acts on his own feelings further?

Chicago PD, “Safe” – 05/12/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a series of brutal home invasion robberies, Upton immerses herself in the case and finds herself caught between Voight and Halstead. TV-14

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they air tonight?

