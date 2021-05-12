Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta leaving Chicago Med after season 6







The final few episodes of Chicago Med season 6 are going to be huge for Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. After all, they will be their final episodes.

Today, the news was first revealed by Deadline that the two actresses are going to be exiting the medical drama before season 7, which seems to be contractually based more so than anything else. Many other longtime series regulars are currently in negotiations to return for more.

In general, departures tend to be fairly common within the One Chicago world — Sophia Bush’s exit from Chicago PD is probably the most notable one, but then also consider Monica Raymund saying goodbye to Chicago Fire or Jon Seda taking off after roles in both PD and Justice. These are shows that can be incredible for actors’ careers, but at a certain point, it makes sense for them to want to move on to do some other things. Many of the actors who appear in One Chicago are not actually from the Windy City; with that, they are spending months away from their friends and family. That’s without even mentioning the long winters or, in the case of this past year, the global health crisis.

DaCosta already has a new TV gig set up over at Fox, while DeVitto seems to be moving on to do some film work. Hopefully, the producers of Chicago Med had enough warning to give Natalie Manning and April Sexton proper exits — there were questions about this in the past with the farewells to Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling).

The finale for Chicago Med season 6 will air later this month; meanwhile, season 7 is more than likely set to premiere this fall. For some more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to visit the link here now. Tonight’s episode could provide some hints as to where Natalie’s story is going…

What do you think about Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta leaving Chicago Med?

