Chicago Med season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Is Natalie going too far?







Next week on Chicago Med season 6 episode 14, prepare yourself for one thing above all else: More challenges for Natalie Manning. She’s doing everything that she can in order to help her mother; yet, at the same time, there are questions as to if she’ll go too far.

Of course, Natalie does have a keen understanding of the hospital’s rules. She’s been there for a lot of when Will has overstepped or broken the rules over the years. She’s even come down on him! Yet, it’s different when it’s personal, and this is obviously a very personal situation for her. That’s what makes this situation with her mom so complicated — there are a lot of people out there who would probably act similarly, regardless of what it could mean for their career.

Below, we do have the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 14 synopsis with some other insight all about what’s next:

05/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them. Natalie, whose mom’s health takes another decline, tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her. TV-14

We do wonder at this point if the Natalie storyline will play out through the end of the season — if it does, we’re honestly fine with that. A lot of her major plots over the years have been more romantic by nature, and this is a chance for her to tackle some serious moral questions. We’re not sure the med-student storyline will go anywhere right away, but this is something that could be addressed more when we get around to season 7. (Remember that Chicago Med has already been renewed!)

