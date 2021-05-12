NCIS season 18 episode 15 promo: First footage of Katrina Law!







When NCIS season 18 episode 15 arrives on CBS next week, you are going to have an opportunity to see Katrina Law for the first time! The Hawaii Five-0 / Arrow alum will be appearing here as Jessica Knight, a REACT Team agent who could become a permanent part of the show moving forward.

Based on the first promo, one of the initial impressions we have is that she means business. She’s determined, tough, and she’s not messing around getting the job done … even if that means taking a few risks. She may be more willing to go rogue than even Nick Torres.

So why is Knight like this? Some of it may have to do with what brought her to NCIS in the first place: An attempt to get justice for some of her fellow agents who were killed in an explosion. They may have been some of her close friends — think of how a Torres or a McGee would react if so many of their colleagues were killed off. They would stop at nothing to ensure that the responsible parties were taken down. We should get a better example of how Knight is on a day-to-day basis once this case is fully wrapped up. As for whether or not this happens during season 18, that remains to be seen.

For those curious, “Blown Away” will also mark the return of Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren. With that, we hope we can get some closure to what’s going on with Gibbs — we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping that he eventually gets his job back.

