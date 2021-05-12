NCIS season 18 episode 15 spoilers: The buildup to the epic finale







Next week on NCIS season 18 episode 15, you’re going to get the penultimate story of the season in “Blown Away.” So what can you expect throughout? Be prepared for something that is bold, dramatic, and also refreshing in a way. In addition to charting a course that could lead into the upcoming finale, this episode also marks the debut of Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight. There’s a chance that she could become a series regular next season, so we imagine that she’ll get a proper amount of screen time.

One more thing worth mentioning: Pam Dawber is also back! You will be seeing more of Marcie Warren here in the third of her four-episode arc.

For some more details about Law’s character enters the NCIS universe, read the season 18 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Blown Away” – When members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team (REACT) are killed during an explosion, NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), the lone surviving member, helps crack the case using high tech body armor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

With Knight no longer having a REACT Team around her, there may be a way for her to be included in the DC office. The excitement of bringing her on here comes mostly in the element of the known. It’s been a while since this show had a new face out in the field, and this could lead to different relationships and dynamics playing out.

