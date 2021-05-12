Why Is Torrey DeVitto leaving Chicago Med, Natalie Manning role?







Why is Torrey DeVitto leaving Chicago Med and her role of Natalie Manning at the end of season 6? There may be a lot of sad and/or confused people out there. It’s always hard to lose someone from a popular show, especially when a cast starts to feel like your TV family. One Chicago viewers are just about as loyal as they come, and we’ve all endured so many departures from this world already. It wasn’t that long ago when Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling both said goodbye, with Rachel DiPillo leaving before them.

The first thing worth pointing out here is that it doesn’t seem like there is anything controversial when it comes to Torrey’s exit. The Pretty Little Liars alum had a six-season deal, like so many other people do when they join a drama series in its first season. She stayed the length of that contract and then decided to move on. The same goes for her co-star Yaya DaCosta, who plays the role of nurse April Sexton. Torrey has already lined up a film project elsewhere, and may be embracing the opportunity to do some other things.

In a new post on Instagram, Torrey addresses her exit for the first time, praising her co-stars and colleagues while sharing her excitement for what lies ahead. You can see that at the bottom of this article.

Working on the Chicago franchise can be a challenging experience for a number of different reasons. For starters, you have long hours, often in a very limited number of locations. Meanwhile, you are away from your friends and family for much of the year, and that’s without even thinking about the cold winters. While rewarding and lucrative, there often comes a point where actors want to broaden their horizons. That seems to be all this is in the case of Torrey DeVitto.

