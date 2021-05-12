NCIS season 18 episode 14: Did Bishop, Torres have ‘the talk’?







Tonight on NCIS season 18 episode 14, we got answers to a lot of different questions. Take, for example, how Gibbs gets that boat up the stairs. After Phineas turned up at his house, he came armed with a TON of questions, and maybe even some personal insight on Gibbs’ future.

Here is just a handful of the questions Phineas asked: Whether he loved Sloane, why Sloane left, whether he would be married again someday, and also if Gibbs uses his boat as a way to get away from having meaningful conversations.

So while we did have a lot of great Gibbs moments tonight, NCIS also took on another important question that we’re excited to dive into: Whether or not Bishop and Torres are more than just friends. Despite being questioned aplenty by Kasie and Palmer, the two did their best to play dumb. Instead, they insisted that they were only friends despite the constant flirting that happens under-the-radar in some of their scenes.

At the end of the episode, the two characters decided that they needed to have “the talk” — one about their feelings, and maybe one that could define their relationship coming up. We’re still not sure that we will see the two as a full-fledged couple onscreen (it’s not the NCIS way), but it is nice to know that most of our thoughts in our head about these two are not delusions. There is definitely something there with Ellick!

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 18 episode 14?

