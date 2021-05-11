Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Sandra Oh still unlikely to return







The great news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy is that it was recently renewed for a season 18! So what’s the bad news? Well, you may not be seeing a return of Sandra Oh, even though so many one-time cast members have come back over the past year.

Oh has made it clear many times over the years that she has no interest in coming back — she’s still a huge star thanks to Killing Eve, and she seems to be one of those people who is more interested in moving forward than necessarily looking back. With that being said, Cristina has been mentioned a number of times since Sandra’s exit, and the writers have worked to ensure that she is a part of Meredith Grey’s life … even if it’s from a distance.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast, Oh does pour some praise on Grey’s Anatomy and its fans … while also making it clear that she has no current plans to come back:

“I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone … But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive, and while I understand and love it, I have moved on.”

Is there any hope at all?

While we don’t think anyone would ever admit it’s possible, we’ll continue to hold out hope that Cristina could come back in a series finale — similar to how Steve Carell did for The Office. If you recall, there was a time when he was also reluctant to return to the show after his exit. Some of it could depend on the story and where Sandra is in her life at that time.

Do you still want to see Sandra Oh return to Grey’s Anatomy someday?

Do you still want to see Sandra Oh return to Grey's Anatomy someday?

