Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 18; Ellen Pompeo inks new deal







We don’t think the following news comes as too great of a shock to anyone, but it is still very nice to hear. A Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is officially on the way! Not only that, but original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. have all signed new deals to come back.

While earlier this season we were extremely nervous that the medical drama was nearing the end of the road, the lack of news on the subject over the past few weeks gave us hope. Given how important a show this was, we couldn’t imagine ABC pulling the rug out from under fans and ending it at the last second. Also, it would have been highly depressing were Grey’s Anatomy to end with Meredith Grey spending most of the season away from the core cast. (The nostalgia of the beach has been nice, but it’s come at the expense of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.)

In a statement confirming the renewal for this show (and also Station 19, which is also coming back), here is what showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say:

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season. Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are poised to air on ABC come Thursday, May 20. To get more news all about them now, be sure to visit the link here. There is no word as to whether season 18 will be the final season.

What do you think about Grey’s Anatomy being renewed for another season?

